2018 WNFR – Round 10 – The Canadians

What Happened With the Canadians Tonight:
Wasn’t that a party? All told, the Canadians are bringing home well over a half-million dollars US and once it’s converted, it’s over three-quarters of a million dollars. Not bad, eh?
Congratulations to all of the freshly crowned Champions, each buckle was hard-earned and well-deserved!
BB: Bareback Champion, Tim O’Connell
Orin Larsen finished 8th in the Average, which earned him an additional $6,346.15. In total, the Manitoba cowboy earned $ 92,076.92
|Perf
|Place
|Contestant
|Score/
Time
|Stock Contractor
|Stock Name
|Prize Money
|10
|1
|Tilden Hooper
|89.50
|Pete Carr’s Classic Pro Rodeo
|Scarlett’s Web
|$26,230.77
|10
|2/3
|Clayton Biglow
|88.50
|Pickett Pro Rodeo
|Top Flight
|$18,192.31
|10
|2/3
|Richmond Champion
|88.50
|Pickett Pro Rodeo
|Faded Night
|$18,192.31
|10
|4
|Shane O’Connell
|87.50
|J Bar J
|Blessed Assurance
|$11,000.00
|10
|5/6
|Tim O’Connell
|87.00
|J Bar J
|All Pink
|$5,500.00
|10
|5/6
|Kaycee Feild
|87.00
|Hi Lo ProRodeo
|Wilson Sanchez
|$5,500.00
|10
|Mason Clements
|85.50
|Frontier Rodeo
|Gun Fire
|$0.00
|10
|Steven Dent
|84.50
|Korkow Rodeos
|Onion Ring
|$0.00
|10
|Orin Larsen
|83.50
|Sankey Pro Rodeo & Robinson Bulls
|Black Tie
|$0.00
SW: Steer Wrestling Champion, Tyler Waguespack
Scott Guenthner finished 7th in the Average, netting him an additional $11, 423.08. In total, Scott earned $94,403.84.
Curtis Cassidy finished 14th in the Average; he finished with $82,346.16.
|Perf
|Place
|Contestant
|Score/
Time
|Prize Money
|10
|1
|Nick Guy
|3.70
|$26,230.77
|10
|2/3/4
|Bridger Chambers
|4.60
|$15,794.87
|10
|2/3/4
|Ty Erickson
|4.60
|$15,794.87
|10
|2/3/4
|Hunter Cure
|4.60
|$15,794.87
|10
|5
|Tyler Pearson
|4.70
|$6,769.23
|10
|6
|Jacob Talley
|4.80
|$4,230.77
|10
|Will Lummus
|5.00
|$0.00
|10
|Blake Mindemann
|5.00
|$0.00
|10
|Tyler Waguespack
|5.10
|$0.00
|10
|Kyle Irwin
|5.30
|$0.00
|10
|Scott Guenthner
|5.40
|$0.00
|10
|Blake Knowles
|8.30
|$0.00
|10
|Riley Duvall
|10.10
|$0.00
|10
|Curtis Cassidy
|C
|$0.00
|10
|Tanner Brunner
|C
|$0.00
TR: Team Roping Champions, Clay Smith & Paul Eaves
SB: Saddle Bronc Champion, Wade Sundell
Zeke Thurston finished 3rd in the Average, netting him an additional $43,153.85. All told, he earned $149,403.85.
Clay Elliott finished 7th in the Average, netting him an additional $11,423.08. In total, he earned $44,692.31.
|Perf
|Place
|Contestant
|Score/
Time
|Stock Contractor
|Stock Name
|Prize Money
|10
|1
|CoBurn Bradshaw
|92.00
|Frontier Rodeo
|Medicine Woman
|$26,230.77
|10
|2/3
|Isaac Diaz
|88.50
|Frontier Rodeo
|Maple Leaf
|$18,192.31
|10
|2/3
|Jake Wright
|88.50
|Bar T Rodeo
|Son of Sadie
|$18,192.31
|10
|4
|Wade Sundell
|87.50
|Bar T Rodeo
|Hell Boy
|$11,000.00
|10
|5
|Joey Sonnier III
|86.50
|Sankey Pro Rodeo & Robinson Bulls
|Marquee
|$6,769.23
|10
|6
|Cort Scheer
|86.00
|Stace Smith Pro Rodeos
|Resistols Top Hat
|$4,230.77
|10
|Brody Cress
|85.00
|Flying Five Rodeo
|Spring Planting
|$0.00
|10
|Sterling Crawley
|85.00
|Andrews Rodeo
|Firelane
|$0.00
|10
|Jacobs Crawley
|80.00
|Sutton Rodeo
|South Point
|$0.00
|10
|Chase Brooks
|C
|Sutton Rodeo
|Prom Nite
|$0.00
|10
|Clay Elliott
|C
|Hi Lo ProRodeo
|Larry Culpepper
|$0.00
|10
|Rusty Wright
|C
|Calgary Stampede
|Wild Cherry
|$0.00
|10
|Zeke Thurston
|C
|New West Rodeo Productions
|Pikuni Cougar
|$0.00
|10
|Ryder Wright
|C
|Frontier Rodeo
|Delta Force
|$0.00
|10
|Taos Muncy
|C
|Burch Rodeo
|Lunatic From Hell
|$0.00
TDR: Tie-Down Roping Champion, Caleb Smidt
LBR: Ladies Barrel Racing Champion, Hailey Kinsel
Carman Pozzobon won the Average, netting her an additional $67,269.23. All told, she earned $117,884.62.
|10
|1
|Kylie Weast
|13.37
|$26,230.77
|10
|2
|Amberleigh Moore
|13.65
|$20,730.77
|10
|3
|Carman Pozzobon
|13.68
|$15,653.85
|10
|4
|Jessica Routier
|13.73
|$11,000.00
|10
|5
|Taci Bettis
|13.74
|$6,769.23
|10
|6
|Ivy Conrado
|13.79
|$4,230.77
|10
|Stevi Hillman
|13.86
|$0.00
BR: Bull Riding Champion, Sage Kimsey
All Around: Trevor Brazile