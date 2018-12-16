2018 WNFR – Round 10 – The Canadians

What Happened With the Canadians Tonight:

Wasn’t that a party? All told, the Canadians are bringing home well over a half-million dollars US and once it’s converted, it’s over three-quarters of a million dollars. Not bad, eh?

Congratulations to all of the freshly crowned Champions, each buckle was hard-earned and well-deserved!

BB: Bareback Champion, Tim O’Connell

Orin Larsen finished 8th in the Average, which earned him an additional $6,346.15. In total, the Manitoba cowboy earned $ 92,076.92

Perf Place Contestant Score/

Time Stock Contractor Stock Name Prize Money 10 1 Tilden Hooper 89.50 Pete Carr’s Classic Pro Rodeo Scarlett’s Web $26,230.77 10 2/3 Clayton Biglow 88.50 Pickett Pro Rodeo Top Flight $18,192.31 10 2/3 Richmond Champion 88.50 Pickett Pro Rodeo Faded Night $18,192.31 10 4 Shane O’Connell 87.50 J Bar J Blessed Assurance $11,000.00 10 5/6 Tim O’Connell 87.00 J Bar J All Pink $5,500.00 10 5/6 Kaycee Feild 87.00 Hi Lo ProRodeo Wilson Sanchez $5,500.00 10 Mason Clements 85.50 Frontier Rodeo Gun Fire $0.00 10 Steven Dent 84.50 Korkow Rodeos Onion Ring $0.00 10 Orin Larsen 83.50 Sankey Pro Rodeo & Robinson Bulls Black Tie $0.00

SW: Steer Wrestling Champion, Tyler Waguespack

Scott Guenthner finished 7th in the Average, netting him an additional $11, 423.08. In total, Scott earned $94,403.84.

Curtis Cassidy finished 14th in the Average; he finished with $82,346.16.

Perf Place Contestant Score/

Time Prize Money 10 1 Nick Guy 3.70 $26,230.77 10 2/3/4 Bridger Chambers 4.60 $15,794.87 10 2/3/4 Ty Erickson 4.60 $15,794.87 10 2/3/4 Hunter Cure 4.60 $15,794.87 10 5 Tyler Pearson 4.70 $6,769.23 10 6 Jacob Talley 4.80 $4,230.77 10 Will Lummus 5.00 $0.00 10 Blake Mindemann 5.00 $0.00 10 Tyler Waguespack 5.10 $0.00 10 Kyle Irwin 5.30 $0.00 10 Scott Guenthner 5.40 $0.00 10 Blake Knowles 8.30 $0.00 10 Riley Duvall 10.10 $0.00 10 Curtis Cassidy C $0.00 10 Tanner Brunner C $0.00

TR: Team Roping Champions, Clay Smith & Paul Eaves

SB: Saddle Bronc Champion, Wade Sundell

Zeke Thurston finished 3rd in the Average, netting him an additional $43,153.85. All told, he earned $149,403.85.

Clay Elliott finished 7th in the Average, netting him an additional $11,423.08. In total, he earned $44,692.31.

Perf Place Contestant Score/

Time Stock Contractor Stock Name Prize Money 10 1 CoBurn Bradshaw 92.00 Frontier Rodeo Medicine Woman $26,230.77 10 2/3 Isaac Diaz 88.50 Frontier Rodeo Maple Leaf $18,192.31 10 2/3 Jake Wright 88.50 Bar T Rodeo Son of Sadie $18,192.31 10 4 Wade Sundell 87.50 Bar T Rodeo Hell Boy $11,000.00 10 5 Joey Sonnier III 86.50 Sankey Pro Rodeo & Robinson Bulls Marquee $6,769.23 10 6 Cort Scheer 86.00 Stace Smith Pro Rodeos Resistols Top Hat $4,230.77 10 Brody Cress 85.00 Flying Five Rodeo Spring Planting $0.00 10 Sterling Crawley 85.00 Andrews Rodeo Firelane $0.00 10 Jacobs Crawley 80.00 Sutton Rodeo South Point $0.00 10 Chase Brooks C Sutton Rodeo Prom Nite $0.00 10 Clay Elliott C Hi Lo ProRodeo Larry Culpepper $0.00 10 Rusty Wright C Calgary Stampede Wild Cherry $0.00 10 Zeke Thurston C New West Rodeo Productions Pikuni Cougar $0.00 10 Ryder Wright C Frontier Rodeo Delta Force $0.00 10 Taos Muncy C Burch Rodeo Lunatic From Hell $0.00

TDR: Tie-Down Roping Champion, Caleb Smidt

LBR: Ladies Barrel Racing Champion, Hailey Kinsel

Carman Pozzobon won the Average, netting her an additional $67,269.23. All told, she earned $117,884.62.

10 1 Kylie Weast 13.37 $26,230.77 10 2 Amberleigh Moore 13.65 $20,730.77 10 3 Carman Pozzobon 13.68 $15,653.85 10 4 Jessica Routier 13.73 $11,000.00 10 5 Taci Bettis 13.74 $6,769.23 10 6 Ivy Conrado 13.79 $4,230.77 10 Stevi Hillman 13.86 $0.00

BR: Bull Riding Champion, Sage Kimsey

All Around: Trevor Brazile