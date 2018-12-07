What Happened With the Canadians Tonight:
BB: 13 Orin Larsen Inglis, Manitoba 184 Knot So Foxy NS — Spurred over the neck couldn’t recover – flew off.
SW: 50 Scott Guenthner Provost, Alberta 4.1 — Fast Fast Fast.
19 Curtis Cassidy Donalda, Alberta 4.3 — Great run, caught the middle of the pen.
|Perf
|Place
|Contestant
|Score/
Time
|Stock Contractor
|Stock Name
|Prize Money
|2
|1
|Tyler Pearson
|3.80
|$26,230.77
|2
|2
|Will Lummus
|4.00
|$20,730.77
|2
|3/4
|Scott Guenthner
|4.10
|$13,326.92
SB: 90 Clay Elliott Nanton, Alberta 352 Miss Ellie 84.5 — Great ride for the Canadian Cowboy.
42 Zeke Thurston Big Valley, Alberta 390 Best Hope 85 — Big jumps circles to the right.
|2
|1
|Cort Scheer
|92.00
|Hi Lo ProRodeo
|Larry Culpepper
|$26,230.77
|2
|2
|Ryder Wright
|88.00
|Brookman Rodeo
|Kid Rock
|$20,730.77
|2
|3
|Jake Wright
|87.50
|Dakota Rodeo
|Cash Deal
|$15,653.85
|2
|4
|Zeke Thurston
|85.00
|Silver Spurs Club
|Best Hope
|$11,000.00
|2
|5/6
|Wade Sundell
|84.50
|Calgary Stampede
|Zaka Kibitz
|$5,500.00
|2
|5/6
|Clay Elliott
|84.50
|Frontier Rodeo
|Miss Ellie
|$5,500.00
LBR: 115 Carman Pozzobon Aldergrove, BC 13.81 — Went left.