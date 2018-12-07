What Happened With the Canadians Tonight:

BB: 13 Orin Larsen Inglis, Manitoba 184 Knot So Foxy NS — Spurred over the neck couldn’t recover – flew off.

SW: 50 Scott Guenthner Provost, Alberta 4.1 — Fast Fast Fast.

19 Curtis Cassidy Donalda, Alberta 4.3 — Great run, caught the middle of the pen.

Perf Place Contestant Score/

Time Stock Contractor Stock Name Prize Money 2 1 Tyler Pearson 3.80 $26,230.77 2 2 Will Lummus 4.00 $20,730.77 2 3/4 Scott Guenthner 4.10 $13,326.92

SB: 90 Clay Elliott Nanton, Alberta 352 Miss Ellie 84.5 — Great ride for the Canadian Cowboy.

42 Zeke Thurston Big Valley, Alberta 390 Best Hope 85 — Big jumps circles to the right.

2 1 Cort Scheer 92.00 Hi Lo ProRodeo Larry Culpepper $26,230.77 2 2 Ryder Wright 88.00 Brookman Rodeo Kid Rock $20,730.77 2 3 Jake Wright 87.50 Dakota Rodeo Cash Deal $15,653.85 2 4 Zeke Thurston 85.00 Silver Spurs Club Best Hope $11,000.00 2 5/6 Wade Sundell 84.50 Calgary Stampede Zaka Kibitz $5,500.00 2 5/6 Clay Elliott 84.50 Frontier Rodeo Miss Ellie $5,500.00

LBR: 115 Carman Pozzobon Aldergrove, BC 13.81 — Went left.