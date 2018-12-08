2018 WNFR – Round 3 – The Canadians

What Happened With the Canadians Tonight:
We have one Canadian going up on stage to get a go-round buckle. Congratulations, steer wrestler Scott Guenthner!
BB: 13 Orin Larsen Inglis, Manitoba 118 Trail Dust 87 Big horse that fit Orin well!
|3
|1
|Tim O’Connell
|88.50
|Powder River Rodeo
|Craig At Midnight
|$26,230.77
|3
|2
|Orin Larsen
|87.00
|Calgary Stampede
|Trail Dust
|$20,730.77
SW: 50 Scott Guenthner Provost, Alberta 3.3 FAST FAST FAST. Fastest yet this year.
19 Curtis Cassidy Donalda, Alberta 4.1
|3
|1
|Scott Guenthner
|3.30
|$26,230.77
|3
|2
|Ty Erickson
|4.00
|$20,730.77
|3
|3
|Curtis Cassidy
|4.10
|$15,653.85
SB: 90 Clay Elliott Nanton, Alberta 377 Big Tex 84.5 Left leg may have hung a jump or two.
42 Zeke Thurston Big Valley, Alberta 322 Maria Bartiromo 86 Just a pretty ride.
|3
|5/6
|Zeke Thurston
|86.00
|Burch Rodeo
|Maria Bartiromo
|$5,500.00
|3
|5/6
|Wade Sundell
|86.00
|Powder River Rodeo
|Rich N Fancy
|$5,500.00
|3
|Cort Scheer
|85.50
|Pete Carr Pro Rodeo
|Cool Runnings
|$0.00
|3
|Clay Elliott
|84.50
|Pete Carr’s Classic Pro Rodeo
|Big Tex
|$0.00
LBR: 115 Carman Pozzobon Aldergrove, British Columbia 13.87 Canadian champ.
|3
|Carman Pozzobon
|13.87
|$0.00