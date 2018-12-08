2018 WNFR – Round 3 – The Canadians

What Happened With the Canadians Tonight:

We have one Canadian going up on stage to get a go-round buckle. Congratulations, steer wrestler Scott Guenthner!

BB: 13 Orin Larsen Inglis, Manitoba 118 Trail Dust 87 Big horse that fit Orin well!

3 1 Tim O’Connell 88.50 Powder River Rodeo Craig At Midnight $26,230.77 3 2 Orin Larsen 87.00 Calgary Stampede Trail Dust $20,730.77

SW: 50 Scott Guenthner Provost, Alberta 3.3 FAST FAST FAST. Fastest yet this year.

19 Curtis Cassidy Donalda, Alberta 4.1

3 1 Scott Guenthner 3.30 $26,230.77 3 2 Ty Erickson 4.00 $20,730.77 3 3 Curtis Cassidy 4.10 $15,653.85

SB: 90 Clay Elliott Nanton, Alberta 377 Big Tex 84.5 Left leg may have hung a jump or two.

42 Zeke Thurston Big Valley, Alberta 322 Maria Bartiromo 86 Just a pretty ride.

3 5/6 Zeke Thurston 86.00 Burch Rodeo Maria Bartiromo $5,500.00 3 5/6 Wade Sundell 86.00 Powder River Rodeo Rich N Fancy $5,500.00 3 Cort Scheer 85.50 Pete Carr Pro Rodeo Cool Runnings $0.00 3 Clay Elliott 84.50 Pete Carr’s Classic Pro Rodeo Big Tex $0.00

LBR: 115 Carman Pozzobon Aldergrove, British Columbia 13.87 Canadian champ.