2018 WNFR – Round 4 – The Canadians

What Happened With the Canadians Tonight:

 

BB: Orin was a mere 3.5 pts off the winner, but the round was so tight in the judging that he finished out of the money.

4   Orin Larsen 83.00 Bridwell Pro Rodeos Scarlet Lady $0.00

SW:

CPRA photo by Billie-Jean Duff
Curtis Cassidy on CPRA SW Horse of the Year, Tyson, winning round 4 of 2018 WNFR in 3.6 sec’s
4 1 Curtis Cassidy 3.60     $26,230.77
4 2 Kyle Irwin 3.70 $20,730.77
4 3/4 Blake Knowles 3.80 $13,326.92
4 3/4 Blake Mindemann 3.80 $13,326.92
4 5 Scott Guenthner 4.10     $6,769.23

SB:

4 1 Rusty Wright 87.00 Korkow Rodeos Meat Cracker $26,230.77
4 2 Jacobs Crawley 86.50 Beutler & Son Rodeo Cimarron Jack $20,730.77
4 3 Ryder Wright 85.00 Calgary Stampede Tiger Warrior $15,653.85
4 4 CoBurn Bradshaw 80.50 Burch Rodeo Twisted Cinches $11,000.00
4 5 Cort Scheer 78.50 Sankey Pro Rodeo & Robinson Bulls Easter Bunny $6,769.23
4 Isaac Diaz C Wayne Vold Rodeo One More Reason $0.00
4   Zeke Thurston C New West Rodeo Productions Black Sun $0.00
4 Wade Sundell C Northcott Macza Get Smart $0.00
4 Jake Wright C Three Hills Rodeo Snatchy $0.00
4 Brody Cress C Stace Smith Pro Rodeos Justins Sock Dancer $0.00
4   Clay Elliott C D&H Cattle Cowboy Casino $0.00

LBR:

4 1 Jessie Telford 13.49 $26,230.77
4 2 Jessica Routier 13.58 $20,730.77
4 3 Amberleigh Moore 13.64 $15,653.85
4 4 Kelly Bruner 13.71 $11,000.00
4 5 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi 13.74 $6,769.23
4 6 Carman Pozzobon 13.76     $4,230.77

