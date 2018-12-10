2018 WNFR – Round 4 – The Canadians

What Happened With the Canadians Tonight:

BB: Orin was a mere 3.5 pts off the winner, but the round was so tight in the judging that he finished out of the money.

4 Orin Larsen 83.00 Bridwell Pro Rodeos Scarlet Lady $0.00

SW:

4 1 Curtis Cassidy 3.60 $26,230.77 4 2 Kyle Irwin 3.70 $20,730.77 4 3/4 Blake Knowles 3.80 $13,326.92 4 3/4 Blake Mindemann 3.80 $13,326.92 4 5 Scott Guenthner 4.10 $6,769.23

SB:

4 1 Rusty Wright 87.00 Korkow Rodeos Meat Cracker $26,230.77 4 2 Jacobs Crawley 86.50 Beutler & Son Rodeo Cimarron Jack $20,730.77 4 3 Ryder Wright 85.00 Calgary Stampede Tiger Warrior $15,653.85 4 4 CoBurn Bradshaw 80.50 Burch Rodeo Twisted Cinches $11,000.00 4 5 Cort Scheer 78.50 Sankey Pro Rodeo & Robinson Bulls Easter Bunny $6,769.23 4 Isaac Diaz C Wayne Vold Rodeo One More Reason $0.00 4 Zeke Thurston C New West Rodeo Productions Black Sun $0.00 4 Wade Sundell C Northcott Macza Get Smart $0.00 4 Jake Wright C Three Hills Rodeo Snatchy $0.00 4 Brody Cress C Stace Smith Pro Rodeos Justins Sock Dancer $0.00 4 Clay Elliott C D&H Cattle Cowboy Casino $0.00

LBR: