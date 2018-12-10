2018 WNFR – Round 4 – The Canadians

What Happened With the Canadians Tonight:
BB: Orin was a mere 3.5 pts off the winner, but the round was so tight in the judging that he finished out of the money.
|4
|Orin Larsen
|83.00
|Bridwell Pro Rodeos
|Scarlet Lady
|$0.00
SW:
|4
|1
|Curtis Cassidy
|3.60
|$26,230.77
|4
|2
|Kyle Irwin
|3.70
|$20,730.77
|4
|3/4
|Blake Knowles
|3.80
|$13,326.92
|4
|3/4
|Blake Mindemann
|3.80
|$13,326.92
|4
|5
|Scott Guenthner
|4.10
|$6,769.23
SB:
|4
|1
|Rusty Wright
|87.00
|Korkow Rodeos
|Meat Cracker
|$26,230.77
|4
|2
|Jacobs Crawley
|86.50
|Beutler & Son Rodeo
|Cimarron Jack
|$20,730.77
|4
|3
|Ryder Wright
|85.00
|Calgary Stampede
|Tiger Warrior
|$15,653.85
|4
|4
|CoBurn Bradshaw
|80.50
|Burch Rodeo
|Twisted Cinches
|$11,000.00
|4
|5
|Cort Scheer
|78.50
|Sankey Pro Rodeo & Robinson Bulls
|Easter Bunny
|$6,769.23
|4
|Isaac Diaz
|C
|Wayne Vold Rodeo
|One More Reason
|$0.00
|4
|Zeke Thurston
|C
|New West Rodeo Productions
|Black Sun
|$0.00
|4
|Wade Sundell
|C
|Northcott Macza
|Get Smart
|$0.00
|4
|Jake Wright
|C
|Three Hills Rodeo
|Snatchy
|$0.00
|4
|Brody Cress
|C
|Stace Smith Pro Rodeos
|Justins Sock Dancer
|$0.00
|4
|Clay Elliott
|C
|D&H Cattle
|Cowboy Casino
|$0.00
LBR:
|4
|1
|Jessie Telford
|13.49
|$26,230.77
|4
|2
|Jessica Routier
|13.58
|$20,730.77
|4
|3
|Amberleigh Moore
|13.64
|$15,653.85
|4
|4
|Kelly Bruner
|13.71
|$11,000.00
|4
|5
|Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi
|13.74
|$6,769.23
|4
|6
|Carman Pozzobon
|13.76
|$4,230.77