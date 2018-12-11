2018 WNFR – Round 5 – The Canadians

What Happened With the Canadians Tonight:

One word: VIRGIL

BB: A new arena record scored by C5 Rodeo’s amazing grey, Virgil.

Our Orin, who has the longest and strongest spur lick of any of the BB riders, got a cheque tonight.

(Nice trip for Wilson Sanchez, Canadian raised.)

Canadian raised.) Devastating news and best wishes to the Northcott Macza camp for Spilled Perfume who was pulled from the lineup by Ward Macza after she was mugged (that’s the word I’m using) when Mason Clements hung up. This has effectively taken the great mare out of contention for BB Horse of the NFR. A real tragedy as she was a strong contender.

1 Clayton Biglow 93.00 C5 Rodeo Virgil $26,230.77

5 2 Richmond Champion 88.50 Pete Carr Pro Rodeo Good Time Charlie $20,730.77

5 3/4 Bill Tutor 88.00 Korkow Rodeos Onion Ring $13,326.92

5 3/4 Steven Dent 88.00 J Bar J Blessed Assurance $13,326.92

5 5 Mason Clements 87.50 Hi Lo ProRodeo Wilson Sanchez $6,769.23

5 6 Orin Larsen 87.00 Pete Carr Pro Rodeo Painted River $4,230.77

SW: Scott got a time, Curtis Cassidy got a no-time.

Scott Guenthner 5.10 $0.00

SB: The judges are going to run out of room at the top, but both Zeke and Clay got a cheque and Calgary Stampede’s Stampede Warrior had a great trip, which is usual for that horse.

5 1 Wade Sundell 92.00 Frontier Rodeo Medicine Woman $26,230.77 5 2 Ryder Wright 91.00 Stace Smith Pro Rodeos Resistols Top Hat $20,730.77 5 3 Rusty Wright 90.50 Andrews Rodeo Firelane $15,653.85 5 4 Zeke Thurston 90.00 Sankey Pro Rodeo & Robinson Bulls Marquee $11,000.00 5 5 Clay Elliott 89.50 Calgary Stampede Stampede Warrior $6,769.23

LBR: Fast ground; the top three times were 1/10th of a second apart; Carman finished out of the money.