2018 WNFR – Round 6 – The Canadians

What Happened With the Canadians Last Night:

Thurston Splits & Cassidy Never Quits –

World Champion Zeke Thurston split the round with Cort Scheer, both men recording 89.5 scores. Thurston’s ride was on the terrific mare from Powder River Rodeo—Miss Chestnut.

Calgary Stampede’s Tootsie Roll carried Ty Breuer to 88 points and the first place cheque of $26,230. 2018 Canadian Champion, Richmond Champion, rode Kesler Rodeo’s Street Dance, a nine-time WNFR qualifier, to a 2/3/4 split with 87.5 points.

BB: Orin Larsen, who has the greatest spur lick of any of the BB riders chasing the World title, scored 82.5 points tonight but was again out of the money. This tremendous competitor cannot catch a judge’s eye, but there are four more rounds to go. But, the round was won on a Canadian horse – and look at all the Maple Leaf ponies in the spotlight tonight:

6 1 Ty Breuer 88.00 Calgary Stampede Tootsie Roll $26,230.77 6 2/3/4 Steven Dent 87.50 Flying U Rodeo Lil’ Red Hawk $15,794.87 6 2/3/4 Richmond Champion 87.50 Kesler Rodeo Street Dance $15,794.87 6 2/3/4 Tilden Hooper 87.50 Bridwell Pro Rodeos Mary $15,794.87 6 5/6 Caleb Bennett 87.00 Frontier Rodeo Night Fist $5,500.00 6 5/6 Will Lowe 87.00 Hi Lo ProRodeo Redzilla $5,500.00 6 Tim O’Connell 86.50 Wayne Vold Rodeo True Grit $0.00 6 Kaycee Feild 85.00 Wayne Vold Rodeo Mucho Dinero $0.00 6 Clayton Biglow 84.50 J Bar J Colorado Bulldog $0.00 6 Mason Clements 84.50 Dakota Rodeo 100 Proof $0.00 6 Jake Brown 84.00 C5 Rodeo Black Strap $0.00

SW: Both Curtis and Scott earned a cheque tonight; Curtis won the round and got the big, big cheque…

6 1 Curtis Cassidy 3.60 $26,230.77 6 2 Jacob Talley 3.70 $20,730.77 6 3/4/5 Nick Guy 4.10 $11,141.02 6 3/4/5 Tyler Waguespack 4.10 $11,141.02 6 3/4/5 Kyle Irwin 4.10 $11,141.02 6 6/6 Scott Guenthner 4.50 $2,115.38

SB: Zeke Thurston spilt first with Cort Sheer, and Clay Elliott finished one hole out of the money. Fun to see three Canadian horses in the money too.

6 1/2 Cort Scheer 89.50 Mo Betta Rodeo Sue City Sue $23,480.77 6 1/2 Zeke Thurston 89.50 Powder River Rodeo Miss Chestnut $23,480.77 6 3 Chase Brooks 89.00 Salt River Rodeo Smoke Ring $15,653.85 6 4 Ryder Wright 87.50 Andrews Rodeo Lock & Load $11,000.00 6 5 Joey Sonnier III 86.00 Big Stone Rodeo Inc. Rubels $6,769.23 6 6/6 Taos Muncy 85.50 Calgary Stampede Y U R Friskey $2,115.38 6 6/6 Wade Sundell 85.50 Outlawbuckers Rodeo OLS Tubs Little Muffin $2,115.38 6 Clay Elliott 85.00 Cervi Championship Rodeo RODEO HOUSTON’S Alpha Dog $0.00

LBR: Winning time was 13.63 sec’s; Carman and Ripp were a mere half-second slower than top money tonight and they finished out of the money. This is a tight field.

6 Carman Pozzobon 14.10 $0.00

Here’s the highlight reel: