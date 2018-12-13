What Happened With the Canadians Last Night:
Finally – Orin Larsen Wins a Round!
BB: Our Orin, the cowboy who arguably is the most overlooked BB rider with the most spectacular spur lick in the ’18 WNFR got the go-round buckle – and he has also earned the rep as the toughest man in the contest as he is a mere three weeks off a knee operation which would see most people still on crutches. Even the NFR’s Doc Tandy is impressed.
|7
|1
|Orin Larsen
|89.00
|Frontier Rodeo
|Tip Off
|$26,230.77
SW: It’s either chicken or feathers for Canada’s bulldoggers Scott and Curtis this year. Tonight, it was feathers.
|7
|5/6
|Jacob Talley
|3.80
|$5,500.00
|7
|Scott Guenthner
|4.30
|$0.00
|7
|Riley Duvall
|4.60
|$0.00
|7
|Tanner Brunner
|5.10
|$0.00
|7
|Curtis Cassidy
|6.10
|$0.00
SB: Zeke earned fifth place and two Canadian horses earned their oats.
|5
|Zeke Thurston
|84.50
|Frontier Rodeo
|Miss Ellie
|$6,769.23
|Taos Muncy
|C
|Kesler Championship Rodeo
|Break Away
|$0.00
|Ryder Wright
|C
|Vold Rodeo Co.
|Sun Glow
|$0.00
LBR: Clean, consistent runs and one cheque so far for our Carman.
|7
|Carman Pozzobon
|14.07
|$0.00