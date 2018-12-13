2018 WNFR – Round 8 – The Canadians

What Happened With The Canadians Tonight:
Six Canadians, Six Cheques – has it ever happened before??? OHHH, Canada!!!
It was Canadian Night, an NFR tradition – and boy, oh boy did the Canadians bring their “Eh” game!
BB: Our Orin kicked off True North time by being in the money again tonight. All the riders on Canadian stock got a score, too.
|8
|1
|Shane O’Connell
|89.00
|Powder River Rodeo
|Black Leg
|$26,230.77
|8
|2
|Mason Clements
|88.50
|Frontier Rodeo
|Full Baggage
|$20,730.77
|8
|3
|Orin Larsen
|87.00
|Hi Lo ProRodeo
|Pretty Woman
|$15,653.85
|8
|4
|Richmond Champion
|86.00
|Kesler Rodeo
|Illegal Smile
|$11,000.00
|8
|5/6
|Clayton Biglow
|85.50
|Powder River Rodeo
|Craig At Midnight
|$5,500.00
|8
|5/6
|Kaycee Feild
|85.50
|Frontier Rodeo
|Showstomper
|$5,500.00
|8
|Tim O’Connell
|84.50
|Three Hills Rodeo
|Mars
|$0.00
|8
|Steven Dent
|84.00
|Calgary Stampede
|Trail Dust
|$0.00
|8
|Tilden Hooper
|79.00
|Powder River Rodeo
|Knot So Foxy
|$0.00
|8
|Caleb Bennett
|78.00
|Northcott Macza
|Coors Original
|$0.00
SW: Scott finished third and Curtis picked up another cheque for sixth hole.
|8
|3
|Scott Guenthner
|4.00
|$15,653.85
|8
|4/5
|Jacob Talley
|4.10
|$8,884.61
|8
|4/5
|Will Lummus
|4.10
|$8,884.61
|8
|6
|Curtis Cassidy
|4.20
|$4,230.77
SB: Clay got a nice cheque and Zeke got more jingle in his jeans…
|8
|4
|Clay Elliott
|87.50
|C5 Rodeo
|Black Hills
|$11,000.00
|8
|5
|Zeke Thurston
|86.50
|Bailey Pro Rodeo
|James Bond
|$6,769.23
Isaac missed Shadow Warrior out, otherwise, he probably would have placed –
|8
|Isaac Diaz
|C
|Calgary Stampede
|Shadow Warrior
|$0.00
LBR:
Super exciting news! Right now Carman Pozzobon is the only barrel racer with eight clean rounds, putting her in the lead for the Average!
|8
|1
|Taci Bettis
|13.57
|$26,230.77
|8
|2
|Carman Pozzobon
|13.70
|$20,730.77