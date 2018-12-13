2018 WNFR – Round 8 – The Canadians

What Happened With The Canadians Tonight:

Six Canadians, Six Cheques – has it ever happened before??? OHHH, Canada!!!

It was Canadian Night, an NFR tradition – and boy, oh boy did the Canadians bring their “Eh” game!

BB: Our Orin kicked off True North time by being in the money again tonight. All the riders on Canadian stock got a score, too.

8 1 Shane O’Connell 89.00 Powder River Rodeo Black Leg $26,230.77 8 2 Mason Clements 88.50 Frontier Rodeo Full Baggage $20,730.77 8 3 Orin Larsen 87.00 Hi Lo ProRodeo Pretty Woman $15,653.85 8 4 Richmond Champion 86.00 Kesler Rodeo Illegal Smile $11,000.00 8 5/6 Clayton Biglow 85.50 Powder River Rodeo Craig At Midnight $5,500.00 8 5/6 Kaycee Feild 85.50 Frontier Rodeo Showstomper $5,500.00 8 Tim O’Connell 84.50 Three Hills Rodeo Mars $0.00 8 Steven Dent 84.00 Calgary Stampede Trail Dust $0.00 8 Tilden Hooper 79.00 Powder River Rodeo Knot So Foxy $0.00 8 Caleb Bennett 78.00 Northcott Macza Coors Original $0.00

SW: Scott finished third and Curtis picked up another cheque for sixth hole.

8 3 Scott Guenthner 4.00 $15,653.85 8 4/5 Jacob Talley 4.10 $8,884.61 8 4/5 Will Lummus 4.10 $8,884.61 8 6 Curtis Cassidy 4.20 $4,230.77

SB: Clay got a nice cheque and Zeke got more jingle in his jeans…

8 4 Clay Elliott 87.50 C5 Rodeo Black Hills $11,000.00 8 5 Zeke Thurston 86.50 Bailey Pro Rodeo James Bond $6,769.23

Isaac missed Shadow Warrior out, otherwise, he probably would have placed –

8 Isaac Diaz C Calgary Stampede Shadow Warrior $0.00

LBR:

Super exciting news! Right now Carman Pozzobon is the only barrel racer with eight clean rounds, putting her in the lead for the Average!