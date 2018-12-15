2018 WNFR – Round 9 – The Canadians

What Happened With the Canadians tonight:
BB: Orin Larsen placed for the third time in three nights. He was 86.5 pts on Bridwell Pro Rodeo’s Ted to split 4/5 in the round and collect $8,884 to climb back into third place in the world standings. The Friday night cheque gives the four-time WNFR qualifier $75,727 with placings in five rounds in total — a remarkable performance by a man just three weeks removed from meniscus surgery on his left knee.
“To be honest, I’m totally ecstatic with the way the week has gone,” Larsen smiled after the ride. “I wouldn’t have believed this was possible when I was in the hospital and the doctor was telling me we’d have to re-think Las Vegas. I have to give so much of the credit to Sport Medicine.”
Kesler’s nice BB horse, Critical Smile, had a good trip tonight too!
|9
|4/5
|Orin Larsen
|86.50
|Bridwell Pro Rodeos
|Ted
|$8,884.61
|9
|4/5
|Clayton Biglow
|86.50
|J Bar J
|Painted Bunny
|$8,884.61
|9
|6
|Wyatt Denny
|85.50
|Cervi Championship Rodeo
|Vitalix William Wallace
|$4,230.77
|9
|Shane O’Connell
|84.00
|Bridwell Pro Rodeos
|Wild N Blue
|$0.00
|9
|Steven Dent
|84.00
|Kesler Rodeo
|Critical Smile
|$0.00
SW: Canadian Champion steer wrestler Scott Guenthner kept his solid WNFR going as he matched Larsen’s performance with a 4/5 split of his own. After an opening round no-time, Guenthner has placed in six of eight rounds and sits 8th in the aggregate and fourth in the world. Teammate Curtis Cassidy checked in with a 4.7-second run and wound up seventh in the round just one spot out of the money. Cassidy sits second in the World but is well back in the critical aggregate standings.
|9
|1
|Ty Erickson
|3.50
|$26,230.77
|9
|2
|Blake Mindemann
|3.70
|$20,730.77
|9
|3
|Jacob Talley
|4.00
|$15,653.85
|9
|4/5
|Scott Guenthner
|4.10
|$8,884.61
|9
|4/5
|Tyler Pearson
|4.10
|$8,884.61
|9
|6
|Nick Guy
|4.20
|$4,230.77
|9
|Curtis Cassidy
|4.70
|$0.00
SB: Zeke Thurston has placed in eight of nine rounds, the only blemish on his 2018 resume is a buckoff in round four. Sitting third in the aggregate and sixth overall, it will come down to round number ten — exactly as it should be.
Nanton, Alberta’s, Clay Elliott, did not fare as well as his free hand came in contact with his mount, Cowboy Casino from D and H Cattle, at a heart-breaking 7.97 seconds.
“They don’t call this the eliminator pen for no reason,” says Thurston.
Canadian stock had a great round, too. Kesler’s, C5 and Franklin Rodeo stock were all in the money, while Calgary Stampede, Northcott Macza and Big Stone all beat their riders to the punch.
|9
|1
|Zeke Thurston
|90.00
|Andrews Rodeo
|Brutus
|$26,230.77
|9
|2
|Wade Sundell
|88.00
|Korkow Rodeos
|Meat Cracker
|$20,730.77
|9
|3
|Isaac Diaz
|85.50
|Kesler Rodeo
|Artificial Colors
|$15,653.85
|9
|4
|Jacobs Crawley
|82.50
|C5 Rodeo
|Curly Bill
|$11,000.00
|9
|5
|Rusty Wright
|82.00
|Franklin Rodeo
|Evening Mist
|$6,769.23
|9
|6
|CoBurn Bradshaw
|79.00
|Rafter G Rodeo
|Assault
|$4,230.77
|9
|Joey Sonnier III
|78.00
|Calgary Stampede
|Zaka Kibitz
|$0.00
|9
|Taos Muncy
|C
|Stace Smith Pro Rodeos
|Mr. Harry
|$0.00
|9
|Clay Elliott
|C
|Flying Five Rodeo
|Blue Feather
|$0.00
|9
|Jake Wright
|C
|Beutler & Son Rodeo
|Cimarron Jack
|$0.00
|9
|Brody Cress
|C
|Calgary Stampede
|Yesterdays Delivery
|$0.00
|9
|Sterling Crawley
|C
|Northcott Macza
|Get Smart
|$0.00
|9
|Ryder Wright
|C
|Rafter G Rodeo
|Three Belles
|$0.00
|9
|Chase Brooks
|C
|Big Stone Rodeo Inc.
|Second Thoughts
|$0.00
|9
|Cort Scheer
|C
|Diamond G Rodeos
|Dunn Gone
|$0.00
LBR: Canadian Carman Pozzobon of Savona, B.C., ran clean once again (14.17) to maintain her first place ranking in the aggregate.
|Ranking
|Current To Round
|Contestant
|Avg Score
|Avg Place
|Rnd 1
|Rnd 2
|Rnd 3
|Rnd 4
|Rnd 5
|Rnd 6
|Rnd 7
|Rnd 8
|Rnd 9
|Round 10
|Score
|Plc
|Score
|Plc
|Score
|Plc
|Score
|Plc
|Score
|Plc
|Score
|Plc
|Score
|Plc
|Score
|Plc
|Score
|Plc
|Score
|Plc
|13
|9
|Carman Pozzobon
|125.78/9
|1
|14.24
|13.81
|13.87
|13.76
|6
|14.06
|14.10
|14.07
|13.70
|2
|14.17