Christmas In Cowboy Country

Christmas means many things to many people and we wanted to share some special finds with you for this holiday season. Treat your loved ones and yourself!

Wishing you and yours all the beauty of the season!!! Merry Christmas

Soy and Essential Oil Candles from Wild In The Woods. Lovingly hand poured in small batches on the West Coast of Vancouver Island. Each candle is made from only 100% soy wax, cotton wicks and essential oils. Also a beautiful selection of Hand Dyed wools and Seafolk Botanicals. www.wildinthewoodsshop.com

Cowboy Renaissance tells the story of the TCAA, Traditional Cowboy Arts Association—its origins, its evolution, its impact on the contemporary West—and features hundreds of the works that have been included in TCAA’s annual show, an event that’s grown from an experiment fraught with risk, to one of the cowboy culture’s most anticipated, and most inspiring, offerings. https://tcowboyarts.org

Hand made one of a kind wild rags by Brown Creek Wild Rags. Each Wild Rag is made with quality fabric and thread… one scarf at a time! 100% silk in a variety of designs and custom orders are welcome too. http://www.browncreekranch.com

Dominic’s Spurs & Silver offers custom made Bits, Spurs, Belt Buckles, and other special order metal artworks. Dominic’s Spurs & Silver

Prairie Rose Custom Leather and Beadwork. Cuffs, collars, headstalls, belts and more. For all things beautiful,Cuffs, collars, headstalls, belts and more. @prairierosecustomleatherandbeading

Beautiful, one of a kind, hair-on-hide booties by Stiefeld Boots! No two pairs are the same. Made with quality, hides are hand-picked by Luis himself, and manufactured in small batches in the city of Leon.