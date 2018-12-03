The cattle and horses got fed first
That was a tradition at our place
Christmas in cow country
Without that hectic urban pace
Each of our ponies got an apple
With their morning feed of oats
As we hurried through our morning chores
In felt pack boots and overcoats
Mom served homemade eggnog
Dad passed the presents out
He did it slow to torment us
Of that I have no doubt
From the Christmas of my childhood
Many memories linger on
Like snowy mittens, fresh sliced apples
Feeding cattle before dawn
Pop always insisted that presents wait
Until the stock had all been fed
He was sure surprised first time we had it done
Before he got out of bed!
“Cow Country Christmas Memory” was excerpted from Rhymes & Damn Lies by Mike Puhallo (1953–2011)