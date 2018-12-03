December 2018/January 2019

Trailblazers
John Clapperton, Laird of the Nicola
The rough-and-tumble career and his shining moment: the capture of the McLean Gang.
You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
COyote Christmas
The touching saga of one bronc’s grand homecoming.
Ian TysOn
A unique look at the influence of Ian Tyson on some of the nation’s top musicians.
Homes of the west
Rolling Hills Home
The gorgeous Western home of ranchers Dale and Lacey Pfahl.
PRO RODEO CANADA INSIDER
The photos, the Champions, the story of CFR45.
COWBOY WAY
Handy Halter Tip
John Tilley demonstrates a slick way to remove a halter off a bridled horse.
Western Art Review
The Art of David Bradley
In Bradley’s narratives, Native American peoples take centre stage in world art and history.
COWBOY POETRY
Cow Country Christmas Memory
A poem by Mike Puhallo.