Tonight is the first perf of the 60th Annual Wrangler NFR, held in Las Vegas.

I’ll keep it short and sweet – In Bareback, Canadian Orin Larsen has drawn Kesler Championship Rodeo’s Imperial Beach; in Saddle Bronc, Clay Elliott (our condolences on the passing of his grandmother, Mary Elliott) has drawn Big Bend Rodeo’s Spotted Blues, Zeke Thurston has drawn Frontier Rodeo’s Griz. Also up is Curtis Cassidy and Scott Guenthner in the Steer Wrestling and Carman Pozzobon in Barrel Racing –

Good luck!