New Name For CPRA Saddle Bronc Series

For over a decade, professional bronc riders have enjoyed vying for the Duane Daines Saddle Bronc Riding Series title. And rodeo committees have benefited from additional entries in the saddle bronc event courtesy of their participation in the Series.

Initiated by the Alberta-based Daines family after Canadian and Calgary Stampede Champion, Duane Daines, suffered a career-ending injury in a rodeo accident, the award has been a staple at numerous CPRA rodeos ever since.

With the advent of the 2019 season, the award will feature a new moniker… celebrating the memory of the late Winston Bruce. The PRCA Hall of Fame inductee made his mark on rodeo, not only as a contestant but also as an administrator. Bruce was a two time Canadian saddle bronc riding champion, a Calgary Stampede saddle bronc winner, and in 1961, the Stettler, Alberta native won the world title. After he moved away from competition, Bruce enjoyed a lengthy second career as the arena director at the Calgary Stampede. Bruce was also known in rodeo circles for being a tremendous mentor to young bronc riders and for taking the Stampede Ranch’s bucking horse program to high level of excellence.

CPRA saddle bronc riding director, and many time CFR-NFR qualifier, Dustin Flundra – who was instrumental in ensuring the popular series remained active – commented on the change in the Series’ name, “The Duane Daines Series has been a super rodeo series for years, for both cowboys and committees. With Duane (Daines) stepping away from the award, it’s nice to honor Winston (Bruce’s) memory and contributions to professional rodeo. The two names associated with the Series have both cast large and impressive shadows on our sport.”

One cowboy who capitalized on the Daines series over the years was veteran bronc rider, Jim Berry. The Rocky Mountain House, AB cowboy will stand as the all-time winningest competitor in the series, with no fewer than six Daines’ titles to his credit, including 2018.

The Winston Bruce Series, based on a point system, pays ten places and offers a hand-crafted buckle to the winner. For details, go to rodeocanada.com

~ Courtesy Canadian Professional Rodeo Association