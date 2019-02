Edward “Ted” Turner, of Regina, Sask., was a Regina Rotarian who led the project to document and mark the path of the Great Western Trail from Mexico to southern Saskatchewan. At 2,000 miles, it is one of the longest, if not the longest, cattle trail in the world.

Turner and many other dignitaries dedicated a cairn and plaque in Val Marie, Sask., and later, another in Regina at the entrance to the Canadian Western Agribition Centre.