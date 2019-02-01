February/March 2019

Trailblazers
CHIEF DAN GEORGE, O.C.
Actor and orator, Chief Dan George; his rise to fame and his legendary speech that galvanized a nation.
WELCOME BACK, HEARTLAND
As Canada’s smash hit television show beams around the world, the men, women and remuda celebrate their record-breaking season.
RODEAR
Working cow dog competitions have been around forever, but now the sport has a new name.
Rancher’s special
What works for us
From high in the Chilcotin range to the vast prairies, ranchers speak about calving on their outfits.
Traditional cowboy arts
Making a master
We welcome the voices of the masters of the traditional cowboy arts as they speak about their craft in this six-part series.
Ranching in the west
Wineglass ranch
Preserving the range, protecting water — and why millions owe Cochrane’s WineGlass Ranch a big ol’ thank you.
Western Art Review
Masters at the autry
The country’s premier Western art show.
COWBOY POETRY
TALL MEN RIDING
A poem by S. Omar Barker.