February/March 2019

Trailblazers

CHIEF DAN GEORGE, O.C.

Actor and orator, Chief Dan George; his rise to fame and his legendary speech that galvanized a nation.

You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

WELCOME BACK, HEARTLAND

As Canada’s smash hit television show beams around the world, the men, women and remuda celebrate their record-breaking season.

RODEAR

Working cow dog competitions have been around forever, but now the sport has a new name.

Rancher’s special

What works for us

From high in the Chilcotin range to the vast prairies, ranchers speak about calving on their outfits.

Traditional cowboy arts

Making a master

We welcome the voices of the masters of the traditional cowboy arts as they speak about their craft in this six-part series.

Ranching in the west

Wineglass ranch

Preserving the range, protecting water — and why millions owe Cochrane’s WineGlass Ranch a big ol’ thank you.

Western Art Review

Masters at the autry

The country’s premier Western art show.

COWBOY POETRY

TALL MEN RIDING

A poem by S. Omar Barker.

