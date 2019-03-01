Canadian Broncs Wow at Binion’s

F58 Ice Cube, a three-year-old colt from Blair Anton of Fox Valley, Sask. This horse also has

his DNA preserved with the Bucking Horse Breeders Association.

With the rise of a better understanding of genetics and consistent, early training, bucking horses have come a long way.

Each year in Vegas at Benny Binion’s rough stock sale, Canadian broncs and bulls have brought some dazzling prices. This year in the 2018 World Futurity Association Finale, top dollars went to Blair Anton of Anton Ranch near Fox Valley, Sask., for F58 Ice Cube. The grey gelding topped the Futurity sale at $23,000. Watch for him in the C5 Rodeo string in the future.

Another top seller was 535 Southern Star, who fetched $13,000, a buckle and the title in the three-year-old division with 85.75 points in the World Futurity Bronc Finale for Art Francis from Francis Bucking Horses near Craven, Sask. In the regular bucking horse sale, Jeff Mackay and Rod Hay of JR Rodeo, Carrot Creek, Alta., fetched $36,000 for 875 Wall Street, a 2008 bay gelding.

Other Canadian consignors included Dave and Laurie McDonald of the MX Bar Ranch, Lac la Biche, Alta.; Ash Cooper, Cooper Clan, Senlac, Sask.; Dale Woodward, Woodward Bucking Horses, Wainwright, Alta.; and Clayton MacLennan, Groundbreaking Rodeo, Kipling, Sask. Entered in the Stace Smith Futurity were horses from Jason Wheeler, J6 Rodeo, Sylvan Lake, Alta., as well as Ike and Aletha Peterson of II Ranch, Worsley, Alta.