Here’s a quick update on the Canadians competing at RodeoHouston, courtesy of Billie-Jean Duff.
Note: RodeoHouston has waved the Mark-Out Rule
Sam Kelts on Calgary Stampede’s Umber Bubbles. Billie-Jean Duff photo. (Pick up man, Gary Rempel, on the palomino.)
Super Series 2 Semifinal qualifiers: 1. Jesse Wright, $5.500; 2. Sam Kelts, $5,250; 3. Hardy Braden, $3,250; 4. Dusty Hausauer, $3,000.
Dawson Hay on Cervi’s Alpha Dog. Billie-Jean Duff photo.
Super Series 3 Semifinal qualifiers: 1. Bradley Harter, $5,000; 2. Dawson Hay, $4,000; 3. (tie) Stetson Wright and Colt Gordan, $3,000.
Canadians out in the Wild Card today (Mar 15):
SW: Tanner Milan, Scott Guenthner
TR: Jeremy Buhler & Kolton Schmidt
BB: Clint Laye, Jake Vold
SB: Zeke Thurston
BR: Wacey Finkbeiner
WOW…Gary Rempel is back in the saddle to do the important job of pickup…that is one TOUGH cowboy….!!!