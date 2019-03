Congratulations to Arleta and Orin Thiessen on the birth of their first child, Emrey Joyce Claris Thiessen. She was born December 7 in Medi-cine Hat, Alta., and weighed in at 7 lbs. 15 oz. Orin is the manager of Beaver Valley Grazing at Admiral, Sask., and Arleta [Bowhay] was Miss Rodeo Canada 2012.

Emrey is a new granddaughter for Cowboy columnist, Bryn Thiessen and his wife, Bonny.