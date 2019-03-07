Trespass Laws Changed

The government of Saskatchewan introduced legislation in November to address the rights of rural land owners and members of the public. This legislation moves the onus of responsibility from rural land owners to individuals seeking to access their property.

“There have been concerns raised over the years that the current legislation unfairly places the onus on rural land owners to post their land to legally deny access,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said. “This legislation shifts that responsibility to those wishing to access the land, by requiring them to obtain prior permission from the land owner or occupier.”

This requirement for improved communication will help ensure that land owners and occupiers are aware of the presence of others on their property. The legislation provides legal protection to land owners and occupiers against property damage and the risk of agricultural diseases and limits any liability that may arise from a trespasser’s presence on their property.