And They’re Off!

The thrilling sport of Thoroughbred and Standardbred horse racing has returned close to Alberta’s capital city in Nisku, and starting in April, racing fans can once again enjoy a full race card.

Situated by Edmonton International Airport, the Century Mile Racetrack is the only one-mile Thoroughbred track in Western Canada.

Up to 800 Thoroughbred racehorses will go through their daily training regimen when the stable area and racetrack will open for training this spring. Along with the mile track, the Century Mile Casino is also planning its grand opening at the same time.

For more, visit centurymile.com