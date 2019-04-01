April/May 2019

Trailblazers

Everett Baker

Everett Baker galvanized hundreds to mark the most telling trail in the Canadian West.

You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

VACATION GUIDE

Guests ranches, events and must-see sights of Western Canada and beyond.

You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

THE LIFEBLOOD OF CAMARGUE

The distinctive French bulls and horses are the jewels of the Camargue region.

You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

Rancher’s special

What works for us

Ranchers speak about branding on their outfits.

Click here to read more!

Traditional cowboy arts

Making a master

We welcome the voices of the masters of the traditional cowboy arts as they speak about their craft in this six-part series.

You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

THE WESTERNERS

Fay beierbach

Good cattle, good kids and fast horses in Cypress Hills.

You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

Cowboy way

stockmanship

Part 1 of a six-part series on training cattle and training cowboys.

You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

COWBOY POETRY

Lost in the dark

A poem by Matt Robertson.

Click here to read more!