April/May 2019

Trailblazers
Everett Baker
Everett Baker galvanized hundreds to mark the most telling trail in the Canadian West.
You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
VACATION GUIDE
Guests ranches, events and must-see sights of Western Canada and beyond.
THE LIFEBLOOD OF CAMARGUE
The distinctive French bulls and horses are the jewels of the Camargue region.
Rancher’s special
What works for us
Ranchers speak about branding on their outfits.
Traditional cowboy arts
Making a master
We welcome the voices of the masters of the traditional cowboy arts as they speak about their craft in this six-part series.
THE WESTERNERS
Fay beierbach
Good cattle, good kids and fast horses in Cypress Hills.
Cowboy way
stockmanship
Part 1 of a six-part series on training cattle and training cowboys.
COWBOY POETRY
Lost in the dark
A poem by Matt Robertson.