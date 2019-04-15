For 16 years, hundreds of people and their horses have gathered together the last Saturday in May to raise funds for brain injury survivors and their families.

This year the date is May 25, and the Courage Canada Trail Ride is once again held at the home of Curtis Anderson, arguably bull riding’s most well-known brain injury survivor, whose story began at the 2002 Ponoka Stampede where the young cowboy suffered a catastrophic brain injury.

His ongoing recuperation has seen him struggle back from a medically induced coma to become a public speaker, cowboy poet and the host of this popular trail ride.

The Ride begins and ends at the Anderson’s outfit near Minburn — located about halfway between Edmonton and Lloydminster, along the Yellowhead Highway (with plenty of signs and a steady stream of participants, you can’t miss it). There is plenty of parking for horse trailers, and it’s about a 15-km circle-ride on grass, beginning and ending at the Anderson’s home ranch. Pack a scrumptious lunch, bring some water and get ready for a great day of riding to support brain injury awareness. After the ride there will be dinner, cowboy poetry, a silent and live auction at the Innisfree Rec Centre and live music featuring award-winning Laura Hayes.

Over the past 16 years, the Ride has raised over $200,000 and supports the Lloydminster and Area Brain Injury Society (LABIS) in Lloydminster, the Vegreville Association for Living In Dignity (VALID) in Vegreville, and Finding Opportunities through Community Understanding and Support (FOCUS) in Vermilion, as well as the Canadian Pro Rodeo Sports Medicine Team.

For more information on the Ride, visit 840CFCW/910 CFCW Radio’s Events Page at cfcw.com/events.