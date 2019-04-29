Team Canada at PBR Global Cup

PBR Team Canada Captain, Aaron Roy, of Yellowgrass, Sask., leads the Canadian bull riders to the centre stage of PBR Global Cup USA

Going 3-for-18, Team Canada finished sixth at the 2019 WinStar World Casino and Resort PBR Global Cup, presented by Monster Energy in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Earning a collective 258 points, the team returned to Canada with $39,500.

The Canuck contingent added two scores to their total on Sunday afternoon, with Jordan Hansen (Okotoks, Alta.) scoring 85 points on Check It Out (Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger/Clay Struve), and Dakota Buttar (Kindersley, Sask.) riding Accelerator (TNT Rodeo Co.) for 86 points. Hansen, who made his Global Cup debut in Texas, was Team Canada’s top performer, going 2-for-4.

For the second consecutive edition of the PBR Global Cup, Team Brazil was crowned the top bull-riding nation in the world.

TEAM BRAZIL
1. Team Brazil, covered 11 of 18 bulls; earned 939.25 pts, earned $365,100 US
2. Team USA-Eagles, 10-18-867-$141,050
3. Team USA-Wolves, 8-18-691.25-$88,400
4. Team Australia, 6-18-514.25-$64,150
5. Team Mexico, 4-18-337.75-$50,300
6. Team Canada, 3-18-258-$39,500

TEAM CANADA SCORES
8. Jordan Hansen, 0-87-85-0-0-172.00
17. (tie) Dakota Buttar, 0-0-86-0-0-86.00
Tanner Byrne, 0.00
Jared Parsonage, 0.00
Zane Lambert, 0.00
Lonnie West, 0.00
Aaron Roy, 0.00
Wacey Finkbeiner, 0.00

