Eighth Annual Second Chance Trail Ride

How would you like to swing onto your good horse at Lindberg, Alta., ride down the old Iron Horse Trail with a bunch of other like-minded folk, stop halfway and enjoy a barbeque lunch, mount up again and ride to Elk Point where you will enjoy a scrumptious supper, bid wildly on silent auction items and then dance the night away — all as a fundraiser for one of the West’s favourite charities for organ transplant recipients?

Well, get ready to saddle up and head out to the gorgeous country near Lindberg, Alta., (south of Bonnyville), as the Second Chance Trail Ride goes May 11. The non-profit provides support for organ transplant patients and their families.

The ride traverses about 15 km of gorgeous scenery and has proven so popular that only 400 supper tickets are available. For more information, visit their Facebook site at 2nd Chance Trail Ride.

And, before you head out the door today — sign your donor card — you might give someone a second chance.