Bud Butterfield only rodeoed for eight years, but in that time, he earned the record for the most Canadian championships in steer wrestling (6), and he also won steer decorating and steer wrestling at the Calgary Stampede in 1956, 1959, 1962 and 1963, a record that still stands.

Bud was featured on the 2017 Ponoka Stampede poster in a painting by artist Andrew Kiss.

Bud was inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 2016, and the Canadian Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 1996.