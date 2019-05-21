Indian Relay Director Wins Big

At the glittering Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, a short documentary called Fast Horse, a behind-the-scenes look at Cody Big Tobacco and the Old Sun Blackfoot Indian Relay Racing team from Siksika, earned Edmonton-raised filmmaker Alexandra Lazarowich the Short Film Special Jury Award for Directing.

Lazarowich, who is Cree herself, couldn’t hold back the emotion. “We did this film in honour of Thomas Many Guns from the Siksika; he brought Indian Relay to the community. He passed away last year and it’s in his name and his memory that we made this film. I think it’s just his spirit and his name living on through this film.”

If you are thinking this is all “ringing a bell” you’re right. In our June/July 2018 issue, freelance writer/ photographer Dorothy Lethbridge photographed and wrote War Paint & Regalia, an article celebrating the exciting sport.

To view this terrific 13-minute documentary, find it on this website at cowboycountrymagazine.com — guaranteed to get your blood pumping!