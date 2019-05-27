The Heart of the Horse

This fall, attend The Heart of the Horse, an event designed to recognize the heart and remarkable abilities of both horse and trainer.

Created by multi-award-winning Liberty and trick rider, Niki Flundra, The Heart of the Horse highlights the true art of horsemanship and Western culture through a colt-starting competition, horse-training demonstration clinics, a Western artisan competition, a trade show and top-notch equine-industry-related highlights and entertainment.

Three trainers have been invited: Dan James of Kentucky, Glenn Stewart of B.C., and Matt Robertson of Alberta. The invitational colt-starting competition offers $20,000 added prize money to the winner and is the main attraction of The Heart of the Horse, taking place this fall.

The Heart of the Horse colt-starting competition, trade show and equine entertainment will take place in the Silver Slate Arena, Nanton, Alta., Sep 20–22. theheartofthehorse.ca

