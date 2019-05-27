This fall, attend The Heart of the Horse, an event designed to recognize the heart and remarkable abilities of both horse and trainer.

Created by multi-award-winning Liberty and trick rider, Niki Flundra, The Heart of the Horse highlights the true art of horsemanship and Western culture through a colt-starting competition, horse-training demonstration clinics, a Western artisan competition, a trade show and top-notch equine-industry-related highlights and entertainment.

Three trainers have been invited: Dan James of Kentucky, Glenn Stewart of B.C., and Matt Robertson of Alberta. The invitational colt-starting competition offers $20,000 added prize money to the winner and is the main attraction of The Heart of the Horse, taking place this fall.

The Heart of the Horse colt-starting competition, trade show and equine entertainment will take place in the Silver Slate Arena, Nanton, Alta., Sep 20–22. theheartofthehorse.ca