JAY CONTWAY & ROBERT WATSON ESTATE CLASSIC ART AUCTION

Frank McInenly Auctions Ltd. PRESENTS

An Outstanding Collection of Bronzes from Jay Contway & From The Watson Estate 6 – Jack Kings, Duncan Crockford, Freeman, Gissing, Horvath, Jarvis, Olsen & More.

July 7th, 2019 ~ High River at the Heritage Inn

Please follow this link to view the pieces available. Many limited editions, artists copies and sold out pieces.

http://www.mcinenly.com/2019auctions/artauction.html

FROM THE CONTWAYS

Jay Contway has lived his life large. He worked hard, played hard and roped hard. It never occurred to him to save a nickel for a rainy day. He was too busy making great art, buying horses, buggies, wagons, saddles…and a few more horses and raised some great ones that went on to be outstanding rodeo horses.

At the age of 84, Jay’s rainy day has arrived. Jay can no longer ride or rope, walk or work his way through the small details of daily living. In order to keep our home and pay for Jay’s health care, we have to sell art…all the art.

Jay first brought his art to the Calgary Stampede in 1976. He has been providing trophies consecutively since 1988. It gives Jay great pleasure to know that at his age he is still relevant as he is providing the Chuckwagon Trophy and the Outrider Trophies for this years Calgary Stampede.

Jay’s love for Calgary, the Stampede and the people he has met has made a huge impact on his life. It is where Jay met Lynn, who has been his strongest champion and partner for over 22 years. With that in mind we are turning to Alberta first when selling the collection of bronze we hold.

Please join Lynn at our Classic Art Auction on July 7, 2019 to be held in High River at the Heritage Inn. Viewing at 10:00am with the sale at 12noon. See you then.

Jay and Lynn