June/July 2019

WESTERN ART

Century-Old Russell Mystery

A missing Charlie Russell masterpiece.

THE WESTERNERS

PETE FRAser

The first Canadian inducted into the Extreme Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Alberta Donkey & Mule Club

Celebrating 30 Years!

Rancher’s special

What works for us

Ranchers speak about the importance of grass management.

Cowboy way

Training cattle

Part 1 of a six-part series on training cattle and training cowboys.

Traditional cowboy arts

Making a master

We welcome the voices of the masters of the traditional cowboy arts as they speak about their craft in this six-part series.

Galleries & museums

A list of must-see places.

COWBOY POETRY

THE RANGE COOK’S “HOLLER”

A poem by E. A. Brininstool.

