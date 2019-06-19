Each spring, one of rodeo’s most anticipated announcements is the list of contestants invited to compete in the rodeo at the Calgary Stampede. The 2019 non-sanctioned, invitational rodeo sent out invites to contestants from the CPRA, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) and Professional Bull Riders (PBR). In all, 120 were invited to compete, including World Champions, Canadian Champions (CC), past Calgary Stampede Champions and Folks They Just Like.

Since Calgary went to the invitational tournament-style format, this year’s 35 Canadians represent the largest number to compete for the $2M in prize money. The Stampede runs July 5 to 14.

To make it easier to follow, here is the list of the homegrown Canadian talent invited to ride. *Not included on this list are the Novice Saddle Bronc, Bareback and Steer Riding competitors, who had not yet been named at the time of this publication.

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

Canadian Champion: Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alta.

Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alta.

Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alta.

Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alta.

Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, Alta.

Jake Watson, Hudson’s Hope, B.C.

BULL RIDING

Canadian Champion: Wacey Finkbeiner, Ponoka, Alta.

Marcos Gloria, Edmonton, Alta.

Garrett Green, Meeting Creek, Alta.

Jordan Hansen, Calgary, Alta.

Zane Lambert, Ponoka, Alta.

Jared Parsonage, Maple Creek, Sask.

Brock Radford, De Winton, Alta.

BAREBACK RIDING

Canadian Champion: Richmond Champion, Dublin, Texas

Connor Hamilton, Calgary, Alta.

Pascal Isabelle, Saint Julienne, Q.C.

Orin Larsen, Inglis, Man.

Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alta.

Ky Marshall, Bowden, Alta.

Jacob Stemo, Bashaw, Alta.

Ty Taypotat, Regina, Sask.

Jake Vold, Airdrie, Alta.

TIE-DOWN ROPING

Canadian Champion: Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, Okla.

Logan Bird, Nanton, Alta.

Morgan Grant, Didsbury, Alta.

Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, Alta.

Jesse Popescul, Wood Mountain, Sask.

Riley Warren, Stettler, Alta.

STEER WRESTLING

Canadian Champion: Scott Guenthner, Consort, Alta.

Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alta.

Cody Cassidy, Donalda, Alta.

Stephen Culling, Fort St John, B.C.

Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alta.

Clayton Moore, Pouce Coupe, B.C.