Congratulations to the Class of 2019, as these well-deserving folks are inducted into the BC Cowboy Hall of Fame.

The Century Ranch of 2019 is the Gun Granberg Ranch, the Ranching Pioneer and Century Ranch are Hilbert DeLeeuw and the DeLeeuw Ranch, and the Hall of Fame Family is the Charlie Moon Family. These worthy recipients were inducted at the Kamloops Cowboy Festival.

Also honoured were Lawrence Elkins for his competitive achievements, Phillip Camille who was named Working Cowboy, and in the new category of Builder of Western Culture, Willie Crosina was honoured. These folks were inducted at the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo in April.

The BC Cowboy Hall of Fame is housed in the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin in Williams Lake, at the Tourism Discovery Centre. Be sure to stop in on your travels and pay homage to some great hands.