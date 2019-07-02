Cowboy poetry, cowboy songs and a virtual fashion parade of cowboy duds made for another fan-favourite event at the 23rd annual Kamloops Cowboy Festival, and once again they packed the stage with a ton of talent from both sides of the Medicine Line.

All who attended had a great time and enjoyed the shows, including the Art of the West Show and Sale — a popular addition to all of the visiting done at the festival. The Art Show attracted entrants from afar. Congratulations to all the participants who brought their favourite works to the show.

The winners of the art show include:

Flat work, Best in Show: High Bar, by Wayne Larsen

Sculpture, Best in Show: Honey We’re Rich, by Reg Parson

Photography, Best in Show: Hereford Morning, by Bree Patterson

The People’s Choice Award: Through the Ya Ha Tinda, by Debbie Lund

The Art of the West Show and Sale is sponsored by Canadian Cowboy Country

magazine.