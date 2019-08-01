August/September 2019

TRAILBLAZERS

FIDDLER AL CHERNY

Canada’s favourite fiddler brought his esthetic mix of ethnic, classic and Western to living rooms across the nation.

You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

THE WESTERNERS

Walk, Ride, Rodeo — Amberley Snyder

The rodeo competitor who went from the arena to a wheelchair — and back again.

Traditional cowboy arts

Making a master

We welcome the voices of the masters of the traditional cowboy arts as they speak about their craft in this six-part series.

Heart of the Horse

Niki Flundra’s equine extravaganza featuring top trainers, top money and high-flying entertainment.

Rancher’s special

What works for us

Ranchers speak about the importance of weaning time.

LEGACY OF the Whoop-Up Trail

The notorious trail was the lifeblood of the future of the Canadian West.

COWBOY POETRY

My PARTNER

A poem by Bud McKaguel.

Soundtrack of the Prairies

Exploring the Alberta Birds of Prey Centre.

