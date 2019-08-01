August/September 2019

TRAILBLAZERS
FIDDLER AL CHERNY
Canada’s favourite fiddler brought his esthetic mix of ethnic, classic and Western to living rooms across the nation.
THE WESTERNERS
Walk, Ride, Rodeo — Amberley Snyder
The rodeo competitor who went from the arena to a wheelchair — and back again.
Traditional cowboy arts
Making a master
We welcome the voices of the masters of the traditional cowboy arts as they speak about their craft in this six-part series.
Heart of the Horse
Niki Flundra’s equine extravaganza featuring top trainers, top money and high-flying entertainment.
Rancher’s special
What works for us
Ranchers speak about the importance of weaning time.
LEGACY OF the Whoop-Up Trail
The notorious trail was the lifeblood of the future of the Canadian West.
COWBOY POETRY
My PARTNER
A poem by Bud McKaguel.
Soundtrack of the Prairies
Exploring the Alberta Birds of Prey Centre.
