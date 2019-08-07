The Canadian Finals Rodeo is thrilled to welcome the first Canadian Finals Breakaway to Red Deer for CFR 46. The two-day event is slated to be held in the Westerner Park Centrium, from Oct 31–Nov 1 during the Canadian Finals Rodeo. Top breakaway ropers from across Canada will compete for a historic cash payout and the title of first Canadian Open Breakaway Champion. Qualifiers will compete on day one in the Semi-Finals, and the finalists will move on to compete in an exciting elimination-style Finals on day two.

Until recently, women have had few opportunities to compete in Breakaway Roping past high school and college, but that is changing. “Breakaway Roping is opening up new opportunities for female contestants in rodeo. It is keeping women engaged with riding and roping. It is inspiring young women to dream about being champions,” remarked Margo FitzPatrick, co-creator of the Canadian Finals Breakaway (CFB). “I can’t think of a better platform to showcase the tremendous female talent we have here in Canada.”

Contestants will be eligible to compete at the CFB by qualifying through sanctioned open Breakaway jackpots held across Canada. For more info, visit cfrreddeer.ca or canadianfinalsbreakaway.com.