Cowboy Poetry: My Partner

See that ranahan sittin’ over there

Cheerful as hell without a care?

Last night in a red-hot poker game

We were playing it close, but he looked the same

He bluffed out my three-of-a-kind with the pair

And yet he calls himself my Partner.

I loan him ten bucks and he goes to town

Gets all steamed up and makes the rounds

Next morning he’ll still be drunk as sin

He’ll be laying round and I’ll drag him in

He’ll wake up big-headed and curse me down

And yet he calls himself my Partner.

Sometimes we get to trading gear

He’ll try to skunk me or pretty near

He’d steal my gal if he got a chance

If it ain’t my hat, he’s wearing my pants

If I leave it around, he’ll drink my beer

And yet he calls himself my Partner.

I cook and scrub and sweep the floor

He’ll look to the horses and nothing more

He’s not hard to find when I get my cheque

Now my car he drove is a total wreck

Yes, sometimes patience is quite a chore

But — he and I are Partners.

“My Partner” was excerpted from The Silent

Partner (& Other Cowboy Poetry), by Bud

McKague, published in June 1995.