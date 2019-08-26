Empty Saddles: Jim Reinbold

Born in Provost, Alta., Jim married Fontella Schlosser and, eventually, they took the reins on the original Reinbold homestead at Bodo, Alta., raising black Angus cattle.

By 1959, Jim was competing in saddle bronc, bull riding and tie-down roping. In 1966, Jim won the S.A.R.C.A (now CCA) Saddle Bronc Riding Championship and was runner-up in the High Point. In 1967, he won the Saddle Bronc Riding Champion and runner-up in the Bull Riding.

For 41 years Jim and Fontella travelled to the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma and Las Vegas, and every year since its inception in 1974, they attended the Canadian Finals Rodeo in Edmonton and Red Deer.