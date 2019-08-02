Lakota Bird Makes History!

Ranch-raised cowgirl Lakota Bird of Nanton, Alta., will go down in history as the first woman to win the All-Around Cowboy title and silver buckle in a Canadian professional rodeo.

Bird entered both the Ladies Barrel Racing and the inaugural Florence LaDue Ladies Breakaway Roping. “It’s the first time a woman has been eligible,” said Bird. “Guy Weadick Days is the very first pro rodeo in Canada that had breakaway roping. Because of that, there were two women’s events, and anyone who competed in two events was eligible to win the All-Around buckle.”

While she didn’t place in the money in the barrel racing, the ranch cowgirl cleaned up in the Breakaway — pocketing over $3,500 from the back of her horse, Dynamite. Chairman of Guy Weadick Days, Don O’Brien, says this was the Year of the Cowgirl. “It came to us through the idea of celebrating Florence LaDue and all that she had done with her husband, Guy Weadick.” Florence “Flores” LaDue (1883–1951) was married to rider and roper Guy Weadick, and together, the talented couple helped create the Calgary Stampede.

Bird and 39 other qualified women ropers will be competing for all the glory when Ladies Breakaway Roping is featured for the first time at the Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer, October 29–November 3.