Empty Saddles: Heather Ann Desrosiers

Heather was a historian who could weave the tales of the West into a fascinating and factual narrative that stitched together seemingly disparate events, and through these connections, she led her listeners to a deeper understanding of history. Her interesting narratives made her welcome at cowboy gatherings far and wide.

After graduating college in Vermilion, Alta., Heather returned to Cranbrook, B.C., where she met her future husband, Western artist John de Jong. They married in 1974 and raised their five kids and an endless parade of animals on their outfit near Jaffray, B.C.