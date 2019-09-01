Parade Alumni

Joining the esteemed ranks of parade marshals, which includes such notables as Walt Disney, Prince Charles and Tom Glass, Canadian actress Amber Marshall was chosen to lead the Calgary Stampede parade this year.

Marshall, 31, is best known for starring as horse-whisperer Amy Fleming, whose family owns a ranch in the long-running CBC drama series Heartland, filmed just south of Calgary.

Marshall and her husband own their own ranch and are active in the rodeo world. The Stampede celebrated women in Western culture this year, and president Dana Peers says that made Marshall a perfect choice. “Amber Marshall represents and promotes Western heritage and values both on and off the screen,” he said.

Marshall says she’s always looked up to women who lead a Western lifestyle because they are strong, independent and hard-working. The parade kicked off the 10-day Calgary Stampede on July 5.