CFR#46 – Round 2 Results!

Viva, La Mexico!

Oct 30, 2019

In Bareback, Cole Goodine wowed the crowd with his trip on Calgary’s S-83 Special Delivery, adding 86.25 pts to the scoreboard and $10,530 to his jeans.

In Steer Wrestling, Jason Thomas is back from a year-long recovery from an injury to take the second round in 3.6 sec’s.

Team Roping was won tonight by the duo of two-time World Champion Matt Sherwood and Hunter Koch in 3.8 sec’s.

There are seven first-timers in the Saddle Bronc event. Last night, 2016 World Champion Zeke Thurston won Round One, and tonight, newcomer Kolby Wanchuk earned first place with 85.5 pts on Outlaw Buckers W-42 Comeback Kid.

Tie-Down Roping was won by Ty Harris in 8 seconds. The Texan earned his way to the CFR at Hanna, the last rodeo of the regular season.

The Whiz Twin Taylor Manning outran the field in 14.456 in Ladies Barrel Racing.

The Novice events saw Chett Deitz score 76.5 pts in Novice Bareback; K’s Thomson earned 76.5 pts in Novice Saddle Bronc and Griffin Koester earned 75 pts in Jr. Steer Riding – and speaking of Steer Riding, hats off to Bailey Schellenberg for making history last night as the first girl to qualify for the Junior Steer Riding. Tonight, she made history again as the first girl to earn a cheque in the male-dominated sport.

Finally, in the Bull Riding, it was the Mexican Marvel, Edgar Durazo, who won the night with 87.75 pts on Calgary Stampede’s 2018 Bull of the Year, 201 Night Moves. This is two victories for him in as many nights.

Round Three goes at 7pm tomorrow night!