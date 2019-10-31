CFR#46 – Round 3 Results!

“Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, Oi – Oi – Oi!”
Hallowe’en Night
Congrat’s to the Novice BB Champ, Chett Deitz, and for the second year in a row, the Novice SB has been won by an Australian, this time, Lachlan Sheppard.
Also, big news in Team Roping, two-time World Champion Matt Sherwood and Hunter Koch tied the CFR record at 3.7 sec’s.
The Mexican Marvel, Edgar Durazo, has won three consecutive rounds in a very tough field of very tough bull riders. Durazo has already added over $31,000 to his Canadian bank account!
|Bareback: Richmond Champion – 88.25 points on Northcott-Macza’s 118 Stevie Knicks
|Steer wrestling: Ty Miller – 3.5 seconds
|Team roping: Matt Sherwood/Hunter Koch – 3.7 seconds* tied CFR Record!
|Saddle bronc: Logan Hay – 86 points on Outlaw Buckers’ 508 Lunatic Party
|Barrel racing: Angela Ganter – 14.543
|*Tie-down roping: Blair Smith – 7.8 sec’s *Fastest time of the week
|Bull riding: Edgar Durazo on 398 VJV Whiskey Hand – 89 pts
|Novice Bareback Champion: CHETT DEITZ, Milo, Alta.
|Novice Saddle Bronc Champion: LACHLAN SHEPPARD, Amby, Queensland, Australia
|Jr steer riding: Tristen Manning – 70 pts (Clinched the title – with one steer to go, no one can catch him.)