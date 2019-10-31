CFR#46 – Round 3 Results!

“Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, Oi – Oi – Oi!”

Hallowe’en Night

Congrat’s to the Novice BB Champ, Chett Deitz, and for the second year in a row, the Novice SB has been won by an Australian, this time, Lachlan Sheppard.

Also, big news in Team Roping, two-time World Champion Matt Sherwood and Hunter Koch tied the CFR record at 3.7 sec’s.

The Mexican Marvel, Edgar Durazo, has won three consecutive rounds in a very tough field of very tough bull riders. Durazo has already added over $31,000 to his Canadian bank account!