CFR#46 – Round 3 Results!

By CPRA/Terri Masonand posted on

“Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, Oi – Oi – Oi!”

Hallowe’en Night
Congrat’s to the Novice BB Champ, Chett Deitz, and for the second year in a row, the Novice SB has been won by an Australian, this time, Lachlan Sheppard.

Also, big news in Team Roping, two-time World Champion Matt Sherwood and Hunter Koch tied the CFR record at 3.7 sec’s.

The Mexican Marvel, Edgar Durazo, has won three consecutive rounds in a very tough field of very tough bull riders. Durazo has already added over $31,000 to his Canadian bank account!

Bareback: Richmond Champion – 88.25 points on Northcott-Macza’s 118 Stevie Knicks
Steer wrestling: Ty Miller – 3.5 seconds
Team roping: Matt Sherwood/Hunter Koch – 3.7 seconds* tied CFR Record!
Saddle bronc: Logan Hay – 86 points on Outlaw Buckers’ 508 Lunatic Party
Barrel racing: Angela Ganter – 14.543
*Tie-down roping: Blair Smith – 7.8 sec’s *Fastest time of the week
Bull riding: Edgar Durazo on 398 VJV Whiskey Hand – 89 pts
Novice Bareback Champion: CHETT DEITZ, Milo, Alta.
Novice Saddle Bronc Champion: LACHLAN SHEPPARD, Amby, Queensland, Australia
Jr steer riding: Tristen Manning – 70 pts (Clinched the title – with one steer to go, no one can catch him.)

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *