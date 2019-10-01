October/November 2019

LEST WE FORGET, LETTERS HOME
Letters home from cowboy-turned-WWI-soldier, Raymond Bell.
Miss rodeo canada
2019 MRC Jaden Holle and 1959 MRC Phyllis Dahl share the spotlight in their half-century shoot!
Traditional cowboy arts
COWBOY COLLABORATION
We welcome the voices of the masters of the traditional cowboy arts as they speak about their craft in this six-part series.
CANADIAN FINALS RODEO
Follow the action to Red Deer to celebrate Canada’s premiere rodeo!
COWBOY Way
MOVING COW/CALF PAIRS
This is part four of this six-part series.
COWBOY POETRY
A VETERAN
A poem by an unknown author.
AT HOME with Tim hus
Canadiana country troubadour Tim Hus moved to Alberta.
Ranchers’ Special
WHAT WORKS FOR US
Ranchers speak about showing and marketing cattle.
