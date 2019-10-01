October/November 2019

LEST WE FORGET, LETTERS HOME

Letters home from cowboy-turned-WWI-soldier, Raymond Bell.

Miss rodeo canada

2019 MRC Jaden Holle and 1959 MRC Phyllis Dahl share the spotlight in their half-century shoot!

Traditional cowboy arts

COWBOY COLLABORATION

We welcome the voices of the masters of the traditional cowboy arts as they speak about their craft in this six-part series.

CANADIAN FINALS RODEO

Follow the action to Red Deer to celebrate Canada’s premiere rodeo!

COWBOY Way

MOVING COW/CALF PAIRS

This is part four of this six-part series.

COWBOY POETRY

A VETERAN

A poem by an unknown author.

AT HOME with Tim hus

Canadiana country troubadour Tim Hus moved to Alberta.

Ranchers’ Special

WHAT WORKS FOR US

Ranchers speak about showing and marketing cattle.

