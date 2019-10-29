An enthusiastic crowd welcomed the competitors at the Pincher Creek Cowboy Show, held June 16. The event encompassed a ranch rodeo, a ranch horse competition, a ranch bronc riding and a cowboy-styled trade show.

In the ranch rodeo, first place went to the Bluebird Ranch crew of John Hunt, Wacey Marr, Matt Robertson, Rem Holowath and Craig Van Curran. Colt Duce of the Meadow Springs Ranch won the Overall Ranch Horse Competition.

The arena directors were Norm McNeil and Clint Stokke, and the judges were Riley Miller, Darren Cook and Art Cox. The well-versed announcer was Justin Keeley.

All of the cattle supplied for the event came from CoBie and Dana Herr and Dave Robbins, and it was Richards Rodeo Stock who brought the “wicked” bucking horses used in the rough stock event of the Ranch Rodeo and the BUCKWILD Bronc Riding.

Be sure to join them again next year, traditionally held in mid-June.