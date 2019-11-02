CFR to NFR – Round 4 – What a Show!

This speaks a lot to the quality of competitors in the CFR and boy, oh boy, the folks at last night’s Nov 1 perf got such a treat!

Last night’s winners of the five original major rodeo events are all heading to Las Vegas for the NFR next month!

Manitoba’s Orin Larsen hit the jackpot in the bareback riding when he won the round on Outlaw Bucker’s L10 Buckwheat; Scott Guenthner in the Steer Wrestling is heading south when he won the round in 3.7 sec’s; 2016 World Champion Zeke Thurston won the bronc riding on Calgary Stampede’s Zaka Kibitz (and clinched the Canadian title last night!); Texan Ty Harris tied an arena record in the Tie-Down Roping and Jordan Hansen rode the 2019 CPRA Bull of the Year, Outlaw Bucker’s Blackstone After Party.

Next stop, Vegas, baby!!!