CFR46 – Round 4 Results!

Round 4 –

Nov 1, 2019

Bareback: Orin Larsen on Outlaw Buckers L10 Buckwheat won the round when he earned 87.5 pts. At the end of four rounds, Orin is in the lead in the Average.

Steer Wrestling: Scott Guenthner dropped his steer in 3.7 sec’s

Team roping: Clay Ullery & Riley Warren and Justin & Brett McCarroll split first and second money with identical 4.6-second runs;

Saddle Bronc: 2016 World Champion Zeke Thurston moved closer to claiming his first Canadian title when he won the round tonight with 87.25 pts on Calgary Stampede’s Z-92 Zaka Kibitz;

Barrel Racing saw Kamloops cowgirl Brooke Wills win the round with a smokin’ 14.223 – which is also the fastest time of the week;

Ty Harris of Texas tied his calf in 7.0 flat, tying Matt Shiozawa’s CFR record from 2015;

and in Bull riding: Jordan Hansen had the crowd on their feet when he scored 90.25 pts on the 2019 Bull of the Year, Blackstone After Party.

For the second year in a row, the Junior Steer Riding Champion is Tristen Manning!