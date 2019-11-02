CFR46 – Round 5 Results!

The Centrium arena at Westerner Park in Red Deer, Alta., was a busy place today as the Junior CFR was held there with plenty of fans, grandparents and parents, plus all the little biscuit snatchers having a great time at their first rodeo!

Once the sun went down it was time for the pros to saddle up and take over, and it all started with Bareback rider Orin Larsen of Inglis, Manitoba, who seized control of the event and never missed an inch of his mile-long spur lick, scoring a well-earned 90 pts on Calgary Stampede’s fabulous S-83 Special Delivery. Going into tomorrow’s last round, Orin is in the lead in dollars and also leading the lucrative Average.

Steer Wrestling saw BC’s golden boy, Stephen Culling of Fort St John, slam one to the turf in 3.4 secs to take the victory lap and $10,530.

Team Roping was hit-and-miss tonight, except for the duo of 2013 Canadian Champion Header Kolton Schmidt of Barrhead and 2016 World, 2017 & 2018 Canadian Champion Heeler Jeremy Buhler of Arrowwood, who together, did a perfect run in 4.0 secs.

Saddle Bronc was thrilling, and the sharp-dressed Dawson Hay of Wildwood whopped the field when he scored 86.25 pts on Calgary Stampede’s W-1 Weekend Departure.

For the second night in a row, Brooke Wills (who is one of a set of triplets) of Kamloops dazzled the crowd when she turned in the sizzling time of 14.335 secs.

In Tie-Down Roping it was 2013 World Champion/3X Canadian Champion Shane Hanchey of Sulphur, Louisiana riding Logan Bird’s 2X TDR Horse of the Year, Hollywood Himself, better known as TJ, to catch and tie his calf in 7.3 secs.

And in Bull Riding, the round was won handily by Cody Lee Coverchuk of Meadow Lake, Sask., with 84.75 pts on Outlaw Buckers 425 Homegrown. Edgar Durazo turned down a re-ride and kept his less-than-Durazo-dazzling score to keep him in the Average, and with the quality of the bulls at the show, no one blamed him!

Here’s some Round 5 Trivia: There was a winner from all four Western provinces tonight in the CFR.

Reminder: Turn back the clocks one hour tonight (except in Saskatchewan). The CFR matinee Final performance tomorrow will go at 2:00 MST (Alberta), which is 1:00 pm PST in BC, 3:00 pm CST in Saskatchewan and Manitoba.