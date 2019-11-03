CFR#46 – The Champions!

The 2019 CFR was truly an international event. Counting the Novice, there were four countries produced Canadian Champions!

In Bareback, it was a triple win for Manitoba native, Orin Larsen as he was declared the Go-Round Winner, the Aggregate Winner and the 2019 Canadian Bareback Champion.

Steer Wrestling shared the love as the Go–Round Winner is Wainwright cowboy, Ty Miller, the Aggregate Winner is Donalda cowboy, Cody Cassidy and the 2019 Canadian Steer Wrestling Champion is Provost cowboy, Scott Guenther, who is the Champion for the second year in a row.

Team Roping was won by the Americans, who cleaned up as they won the Go–Round, Aggregate and are the 2019 Canadian Team Roping Champions, Matt Sherwood & Hunter Koch.

Saddle Bronc was exciting as always, as the Go-Round Winner went to Canadian Ben Anderson for his spectacular ride on Northcott-Macza’s 242 Get Smart, the Aggregate and 2019 Canadian Saddle Bronc Championship was well-earned by Zeke Thurston. Zeke also set an Earnings Record for Saddle Bronc as he earned $110,785.68.

Ladies Barrel Racing was a hotly-contested battle, and at the end, the Go-Round Winner was American Jackie Ganter, the Aggregate Winner was Canadian Stacey Ruzicka and the 2019 Canadian Ladies Barrel Racing Champion is Brooke Wills of Kamloops.

Tie-Down Roping was a big hug for our Louisiana man, Shane Hanchey, who earned the triple of Go-Round, Aggregate and 2019 Canadian Tie-Down Roping Champion Shane Hanchey, who rode Logan Bird’s 2X CPRA TDR Horse of the Year, Hollywood Himself, aka TJ.

Bull Riding added some more international flair to the CFR as the Go-Round and Aggregate Winner is Canadian Jordan Hansen, while the 2019 Canadian Bull Riding Champion is Edgar Durazo of Mexico.

The Stock of the CFR Awards went to Kesler Championship Rodeo’s 253 Sundance Kid in Bareback, Northcott-Macza’s 242 Get Smart in Saddle Bronc and Bull of the CFR Award went to 222 Blackstone After Party. Both Get Smart and Blackstone also won CPRA Stock of the Year Awards.