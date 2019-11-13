Empty Saddles: Nicholas “Nick” Fred Demchenko

Retired rancher, former brand inspector, husband, father and grandfather, Nick was an accomplished saddlemaker, leather carver, braider, rawhide braider, silversmith and horsehair hitcher.

He served as Round-Up Boss for The Cypress Hills Stockman’s Association for over a decade and also worked on the Calgary Stampede stock crew for a number of years.

Nick was instrumental in the early years of the Maple Creek Ranch Rodeo and the legendary charity hockey game known as The Battle of the Little Big Puck.