Brian Coleman is certainly no stranger to the winner’s circle at the Calgary Stampede.

The long-line teamster of Eaglesfield Percheron’s of Carstairs, Alta., came awfully close to sweeping the awards but had to “settle” for second place.

“Yes, I guess we had either won or got second at all of the classes we had entered,” said Coleman, “and they’re all important, and we’re happy about it, but we didn’t win the World with the Six Horse Hitch, which was a disappointment. That’s the Stanley Cup of driving.”

The World Six Horse Hitch was won by Double S Belgians, owned by Bryce Smith of Menan, ID.